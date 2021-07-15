The Tracy African American Association will host the second virtual Health and Education conference with invited guests from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Data scientists Chuck Davis, the conference guest speaker, will touch on healthcare education in a COVID-19 world.
Invited to participate in the conference are; Senator Susan Eggman, Rhodesia Ransom, Mayor Nancy Young, City Manager Jenny Haruyama, Supervisor Robert Rickman, Police Chief Sekou Millington, TUSD trustees Nathalia Hughes Erskine and Ameni Alexander.
Kimball High Black Student Union co-advisor Kehia McKinney and Moncure Brown, a 2020 TAAA scholarship recipient, will give a presentation on black student unions and black history.
Saturday’s event will also include presenation of the TAAA’s Wayne Nelson Scholarships. Certificates will be presented to Oluwaatinuke Balogun, Sydni Brewer, Miles Brown, Chioma Chibuko, Cydney Macon, Maame-Esi Obbo, Saheed Oladunjoye and Leah Richardson.
The conference is open to anyone in the community. To join the conference on Zoom dial into 837-0448 3794. No password is required.
For more information about the conference contact Yolande Knight or Mishelle Neverson at 510-589-6445.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
