Yolande Barial Knight, President of the Tracy African American Association and a Tracy Press columnist, was among the honorees at the African American Chamber of Commerce of San Joaquin County’s 22nd Annual Women of Color, Man About Town Awards on Friday at the Robert J. Cabral Agricultural Center in Stockton.
Barial Knight was one of eight honorees, including four adults and four high school students, to receive the Award for Community Excellence at the formal dinner-dance event. The award was originally intended to be presented last year, but the banquet was postponed because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The chamber cited Barial Knight’s accomplishments in the community, including serving as President of the Tracy African American Association, Director of the Youth Department at People of Christ Missionary Baptist Church and a member of the NAACP and African American Chamber of Commerce. She sits on the Multicultural Advisory Committee for Congressman Josh Harder, is Clerk of the Board for East Bay Regional Park District, where she has been employed for 30 years, and is a cofounder of the Black Employee Collective of the East Bay Regional Park District.
She has written a monthly column for the Tracy Press, Mother’s Corner, since 2011.
The event was attended by dignitaries from around San Joaquin County, including Tracy Mayor Nancy Young, Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln and Vice Mayor Christina Fugazi, Stockton Councilmember Kimberly Warmsley, Stockton NAACP President Bobby Bivens, and African American Chamber of Commerce President Lueathal Seawood. State and federal legislators also sent representatives to the event, including former Tracy Councilwoman Rhodesia Ransom, now a district director for Harder.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
