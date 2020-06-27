Five Tracy-area high school graduates received the 2020 Wayne Nelson Academic Scholarship from the Tracy African American Association.
Moncure Brown graduated from Kimball High School and will attend Sacramento City College to become a firefighter.
Christyn Chang, a graduate of Millennium High School, will attend Grand Canyon University. She plans to major in biology with a career goal of becoming a surgeon.
Nyila Johnson, who graduated from Mountain House High School, will major in business entrepreneurship at High Point University in North Carolina.
Malayka Kabba graduated from West High School and will study nursing at Howard University.
Foluke Salami, a Tracy High School graduate, will attend University of California, Los Angeles and plans to study law.
“We are so excited to be able to provide scholarships to the next generation!” TAAA Education Chair Olinga Yarber-Alexander said. “We are thankful to all of the companies and individual citizens who support our fundraising efforts to the scholarship fund.”
Since the establishment of the scholarship fund in memory of the late TAAA member and education advocate Wayne Nelson, the organization has given nearly $142,000 to college-bound African American students graduating from local high schools.
Scholarship winners are normally recognized during the annual Juneteenth celebration. Because that event could not go on as usual under pandemic conditions, TAAA will present scholarship certificates at a virtual conference on health and education next month.
The conference, titled “African American Essentials in a COVID-19 World,” will take place July 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. To learn more, visit www.taaa.net or call activity chair Mishelle Neverson, 481-9500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.