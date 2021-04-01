The Tracy African American Association has opened the application process for its 2021 Wayne Nelson Scholarship.
The scholarship is a key components in the association’s ongoing effort to promote education and mentorship, with the philosophy that a quality education creates competent and confident young men and women as they prepare to become community leaders. Nearly all of the group’s fundraising events are geared toward supporting the scholarship.
Applications are due by the end of April, and the awards will be announced at the association’s virtual general meeting in May, and at the local high schools’ respective awards night assemblies.
The scholarship application is at https://taaa.net. For information contact Olinga Yarber-Alexander, education chair, at olingaalexander7@gmail.com, or Yolande Knight, TAAA president, at president@taaa.net, or (510) 589-6445.
