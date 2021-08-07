Taylor Farms, one of the largest employers in Tracy, has announced the company’s 2021 Educational Scholarship Winners, awarded each year to family members of company employees.
Celicia Contreras is a Tracy High graduate now in her second year at the University of the Pacific, pursuing an education in the medical field with the goal of a career in sports medicine, emergency medicine or pediatrics. Her grandmother is the receptionist at the Taylor Farms MacArthur Drive site, and her father works for the Tracy Police department.
Marcel Trejo is preparing to begin his studies at San Joaquin Delta College. After completing his general education studies he will transfer to a 4-year university to study business. His father works in the Taylor Farms’ warehouse.
Eesha Chakraborty is heading to the University of California, Los Angeles, and plans to go to medical school. Her mother is Taylor Farms’ vice president of research and development and regulatory compliance.
Luis Gomez will attend University of California, Davis, where he will study to become a criminal defense attorney. His mother works in production at Taylor Farms.
This is the eighth year Taylor Farms has awarded college scholarships to its employees’ family members. Applicants must be high school graduates, enrolled in a four-year university, community college, technical, or a vocational school with a minimum grade point average of 3.0. They must also write an essay about themselves and their higher education and career goals.
A scholarship review committee reviews the application packets and selects the winners of two $2,500 scholarships and two $5,000 scholarships.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.