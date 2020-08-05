Taylor Farms, one of Tracy’s largest employers, has awarded scholarships totaling $20,000 to six college-bound students who have relatives working for the company.
Miguel Joseph Contreras III, a Tracy High School graduate, will attend University of the Pacific and major in bioengineering. His grandmother works as a receptionist at Taylor Farms.
Miguel Angel Barrera Jr., a Franklin High School graduate, will study music at San Joaquin Delta College. His grandmother works in the quality department.
Mary Louise Taccaban Belgira, will attend University of California, San Diego and major in psychology. Her mother works in Taylor Farms’ Starbucks production department.
Joe Ace Docuyanan, an Edison High School graduate, plans to study business administration at California State University, East Bay. His mother works in production.
Jermaine Lapena will attend California State University, Stanislaus to study business administration. His mother works in production.
Aide Alexandra Ruiz, a graduate of Stockton Early College Academy, plans to study nursing at Delta College. Her father works in production.
A scholarship review committee looked over submissions and selected this year’s winners. Applicants wrote about their educational and career goals and were required to have a GPA of 3.0 or better.
