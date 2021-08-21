Robin Lopez, community relations representative of Taylor Farms Tracy, presented Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy with a donation of $50,000 for the 2021-22 school year.
This is the seventh year Taylor Farms had donated to fund Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy programs that benefit low-income families in Tracy.
Speaking about the donation, Lopez said, “Over the last year and a half, Taylor Farms, like most companies, was struggling through the pandemic; our leadership team made the conscious decision to continue our annual donation to the Boys & Girls Club. It was very important to us to honor that pledge.”
Kelly Wilson, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy accepted the check saying “Taylor Farms is a generous partner that understands the importance of supporting our youth now more than ever. Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy is blessed to have such amazing, ongoing support from Taylor Farms. Without them we wouldn’t be able to provide the hope and opportunity for the kids we serve. The funding will continue to provide support for our literacy, healthy lifestyle and character-building programs that are so vital now, as our kids are adjusting to being back to school and back in the Clubs.”
