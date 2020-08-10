A $50,000 donation from Taylor Farms will help fund virtual programming and COVID-19 relief efforts at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy.
Robin Lopez, Taylor Farms community relations representative, presented the check to the clubs’ staff at the Lowell Avenue clubhouse on July 31. It’s the sixth year the company has made such a donation.
The virtual programming supported by the gift will include online homework help and Zoom activities for club members to support their social and emotional well-being while school campuses remain closed and opportunities for in-person activities are limited.
“Taylor Farms is a champion for youth in our community and we are fortunate to have their support for our families who need help the most,” said Sofia Valenzuela, the clubs’ director of development and philanthropy. “They understand our youth is our future and they continue to show their commitment to help them succeed.”
