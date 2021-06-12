Susan Fisher Petrucelli’s 35 years as a teacher in the Jefferson School District came to a close May 28, ending her long active ties with the district, beginning as a student and then continuing as a teacher in two of the district’s schools.
First, the daughter of James and Alice Fisher, Petrucelli was a student in kindergarten through eighth grade at Jefferson School, when as a K-8 school it was the only school in the district.
Later, after receiving a bachelor’s degree from Chico State in 1985 and practice teaching a year, she started her 35-year teaching career in 1986 at the same school.
“Tom Hawkins was still principal and superintendent,” she recalled. “He was such a great mentor for me as a beginning teacher in third-and-fourth-grade combination classes.”
In 1991, after five years at Jefferson School, she moved to the Jefferson district’s second school, newly opened Monticello School, where she taught kindergarten, first and second grade classes in succession over a 30-year-period. Her 35 years with the Jefferson School District came to a close May 28 when she retired.
“I had a wonderful career at Jefferson and Monticello,” she said. “Both schools had very solid support from parents in the community they served.”
Of course, she added, the last year had new challenges with classes taught by computer because of Covid-19 restrictions.
“It was challenging, but the students responded very well and became very helpful to each other — and even to their teacher,” Petrucelli said.
One of the most-rewarding parts of teaching, she added, was when former students returned to school for a visit.
“It was wonderful to know you’ve made an impact on their lives and also made life-long friends,” she said.
Although now retired, she plans to revisit Monticello School periodically as a volunteer. She and her husband of 33 years, Mike, a commercial loan officer with Oak Valley Community Bank, plan to do more traveling in the next several years.
They have two children, both graduates of Sonoma State University. Kyle lives in Rocklin and Caitlin in Napa.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
