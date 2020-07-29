The Tracy Learning Center staff is checking out Chromebooks to about 370 students who need them before their remote classes begin Monday morning.
Students at Millennium High School picked up their devices Wednesday. Pickup for Discovery Charter School and Primary Charter School students is scheduled for Thursday and Friday.
When students log in, the Chromebooks will connect directly to their virtual classrooms and the cloud-based software they will use for assignments.
Snell said 120 high school students were checking out Chromebooks and the other 250 devices would go to Primary and Discovery charter school students. That amounts to about two-thirds of the schools’ population.
Students in fifth through 12th grades are required to have at least four hours of interactive lessons each day during remote learning. The time requirement for the younger grades is slightly less.
To help families who don’t have internet access at home, the Wi-Fi signal at the Tracy Learning Center has been extended to cover all the parking areas.
