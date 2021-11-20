Montek Sethi has reached another level in aviation this week, gaining his private airline pilot add-on rating on Monday less than a week after turning 17, the minimum age to receive the certification.
The certification comes several months after he earned his private glider pilot certification in March, and it allows him to carry passengers on his flights. For his first flight out of Tracy Municipal Airport he invited his sister, Sahei Sethi to be his passenger in a vintage 1963 Cessna 172D.
She is also learning to fly gliders at Byron Airport, where Montek learned to fly gliders and made his first solo flight at age 15. He continues to fly gliders out of the Byron Airport at every opportunity.
Montek has trained with instructor Steve Cadermartori at SkyView Aviation, which works out of the Tracy and Byron airports. SkyView has subsidized his flight training, and he has also received a scholarship from Northern California Soaring Society for his glider training.
Montek, a senior at Millennium High School this year, is currently applying to colleges and has begun his ground and flight training towards his instrument and commercial pilot ratings for which FAA minimum age is 18 years. His goal is to have his commercial pilot certificate before heading to college.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.