Isabella Githere-Hurtado from West High School placed second and Brook Carpenter of Mountain House came in third in a recent Rotary International Speech Contest sponsored by Lathrop Sunrise Rotary.
This year’s topic is “Connecting with the World through Leadership and Service.”
The winner, Darlene Hoang from Lathrop High School, will advance to the district contest March 21 in Merced.
