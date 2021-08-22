The history of Hollywood Avenue

Several weeks ago, my report on Tracy’s early subdivisions left off when housing developments reached Eaton Avenue, which for many years was Tracy’s northern city limits.
Al Pereira, one of pioneers of growing tomatoes in the Tracy area in the late 1920s and early 1930s, owned land along the north side of Eaton Avenue from Holly Drive to East Street, facing what became Lincoln Park.
Builders constructed homes on lots purchased by Tracy residents. Al lived in the house at the corner of Holly and Eaton.
But alas, just a block north of Eaton Avenue, is a street named Hollywood Avenue. Really? I take special notice of the street and its name, since I live on Hollywood Avenue and as a boy growing up in Tracy knew the person who named it back in 1939.
That person was Jere Strizek, as flamboyant as the image his name projects. His family had come to Seattle from the Bohemia, once a part of Czechoslovakia, now the Czech Republic, Jere came to Tracy in the 1930s after earning a degree in architecture from the University of Washington+.
To get started here, he did some remodeling of several homes and businesses in the Tracy area, including turning the Banta Inn from a 19th century hotel into the restaurant it is today.
By 1937, he had started building homes in Parker Acres, the first group on both sides of unpaved Wall Street, which deadends at both Beverly Place and Carlton Way.
Again, I have a personal connection to that street; I grew up in a Jere Strizek-built two-bedroom home on that stretch of Wall Street.
After completing those homes, leaving a couple of empty lots, Jere turned his attention eastward in 1939 to land just north of Eaton Avenue between Holly Drive and East Street. A new street was planned there.
Jere acquired lots on the south side of the new street, which he called Hollywood Avenue to make the development, named Hollywood Manor, more appealing to local homebuyers. He followed his tradition of building affordable homes, which had two bedrooms and one bath. I recall they sold for $1.900, and they sold quickly.
Vacant lots on the north side of Hollywood Avenue were later filled with homes, sturdy but lacking the flair given his homes by Jere Strizek. Construction of those new homes, along with those on the south side of East Beverly Place, was authorized during World War II by the U.S. Housing Administration as wartime housing for Southern Pacific and Quartermaster Depot workers.
In 1940, after completing his homes on Hollywood Avenue, Jere decided to look toward the Sacramento area for more opportunities. It was a time just before the U.S. entered World War II that McClellan and Mather air bases were being expanded, and land was being developed for homes to the west and northwest of Sacramento’s traditional core.
Jere started building homes in that area in subdivision he called Bohemian Village, tying the name to his Czech heritage.
Next came a major move. Realizing residents moving into Bohemian Village had a long way to reach retail businesses in downtown Sacramento, he developed one of the first shopping centers in the country using ranch-style wood-frame architecture, covered walkways and extensive ivy and shrubbery. It was located at the corner of Fulton and Marconi avenues and was called Town and Country Village. It became a Sacramento landmark and flourished into the 1970s.
After the war, Jere kept building homes in Sacramento. Several projects were financed through investments by Dr. T.C. Russell of Tracy.
Later, Jere left Sacramento and developed several Town and Country-style shopping centers in Southern California and Arizona.
In the 1970s, the housing market moved up and down, and Jere was the victim of one of the down cycles. He lost several developments and worked at staying in business with smaller projects. By then, the original Town and Country Village in Sacramento had been bypassed by new subdivisions and larger shopping centers as growth moved farther west and north toward Roseville. What remains of Town and County Village still exists at Fulton and Marconi, but it no longer attracts the quality of businesses it once did.
Jere came to Tracy one day in the 1970s, and he stopped by the Press to say hello. My parents had been close friends with Jere and his wife, Jesse, and he told me he always had a soft spot for Tracy, where it all started.
Jere died in 1979 at the age of 77. He left behind reminders of his time in our town — the name Hollywood Avenue and the modestly-priced houses he built along that street.
Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.