Laura Thompson, daughter of John and Tammy Thompson of Tracy, and Esneyder Villamizar of Colombia celebrated their marriage with family and friends in September 2019 in Solvang.
Laura graduated from Tracy High School in 2007. She moved to Southern California and earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing science from UC Irvine. She has been a registered nurse on the Orthopedics floor at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange for the past nine years.
Esneyder, son of Jesús Helmer Saavedra and Ana Georgina Villamizar, is originally from the region of Colombia that borders Venezuela. After finishing high school, he joined the Colombian navy as part of the marine infantry, tasked with patrolling the country’s mountains, rivers and oceans. When he completed his military service, he moved to Medellin, where he met Laura while she was visiting Colombia in the summer of 2016.
Their wedding ceremony was at K’Syrah in Solvang, followed by a reception at the same venue.
The bridesmaids were sisters to the bride, Lindsey Thompson of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Lisa Thompson of Fort Worth, Texas. The groomsmen were Scott and Brandon Silliman of Lakewood, uncle and cousin to Laura.
The couple are planning a tropical honeymoon vacation at the end of 2020. They have made their home in Lakewood, Los Angeles County.
