With a public art display, eight talented artists, an exciting auction and a generous community, the Grand Foundation was able to raise more than $50,000 to support arts and arts education at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts.
The auction for the #communityisgrand Heart Exhibit on Nov. 4 was the culmination of a months-long process starting in January. In June, artists submitted proposals to paint one of eight 52-inch by 52-inch fiberglass hearts. Taiko Fujimura, Lisa Hoffman, Paula Kim, Sue LeMarr, Alex Nelson, Linda Whittington, Susan Richardson and Kimberlee Powell were all selected and began to paint, using themes including butterflies, flowers and community.
“The ‘Wishes in the Air’ heart spoke to me through the words on it, giving us an optimistic outlook on life,” said Becki Brown, founder of the Hearts of Harvest Foundation and winning bidder. “‘Love,’ ‘Dream,’ ‘Hope,’ and ‘Gratitude.’ I’m so excited to add this piece of artwork to my yard so I can teach my grandkids about these words as they grow up.”
Brown, who raised money for Hearts of Harvest and the Grand Foundation as a dancer in 2015 for Dancing with the Tracy Stars, said she wanted to give back to the community yet again through this fundraiser.
“Dancing with the Stars has helped raise money for Hearts of Harvest through three dancers,” Brown added. “So, I wanted to help out by sponsoring a heart and getting one of these beauties for myself.”
Param Gill, president of the Grand Foundation board, said the proceeds from the fundraiser will enable support for arts programs at the Grand Theatre throughout the year.
“We are delighted that this inaugural year for the #communityisgrant Heart Exhibit is so successful,” Gill said. “It is thrilling to see that this first-of-its-kind exhibit in Tracy created a lot of excitement about public art and that, when given the opportunity, the community will rise together to support programs at the Grand.”
The Grand Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is the voice of the people of Tracy for the Grand Theatre. The foundation not only raises money for arts education and entertainment programs but advises the city of Tracy about programs the community wants at the Grand Theatre.
For more information about the Grand Foundation or quotes about the Community Recognition Awards honorees, please contact the Grand Foundation at 835-3900.
• Michael Langley is a board member of the Grand Foundation and former editor of the Tracy Press. Contact Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
