Three members of the Tracy Leadership Club recently achieved milestones in Toastmasters pathways.
Milena Macea completed Level 1 in the Leadership Development pathway. Holly Towakaniuk completed Level 3 in Dynamic Leadership. And Mikayla Anderson completed the final level in her Innovative Planning pathway.
Toastmasters International's pathways, introduced in June 2018, help members pursue their individual interests and goals as they develop stronger speaking and leadership skills. Pathways include Effective Coaching, Motivational Strategies, Persuasive Influence, Presentation Mastery, Strategic Relationships, Team Collaboration and Visionary Communication.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Tracy Leadership Club has temporarily converted to virtual meetings. The club meets from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays using the Zoom application (Meeting ID: 965 795 166).
Each week, members prepare speeches or play a game of Table Topics, which helps with impromptu speaking. Anyone interested in knowing more about Toastmasters is welcome.
For more information, call Joseph Viorge-Koide, vice president of public relations, at 814-5302, or email him at joseph.viorgekoide@yahoo.com. The club is also on Facebook as Tracy Leadership Toastmasters Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.