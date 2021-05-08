Tracy Leadership Toastmasters Club recently announced milestone achievements for three local club members.
Danis Isho completed levels one and two of his Leadership Development Pathway. Holly Towaniuk completed her Dynamic Leadership Pathway, and Deborah Littleton completed level four of her Presentation Mastery Pathway.
Toastmasters helps people develop public speaking and leadership skills that can be applied in their personal and professional lives. The club offers a range of pathways to help members develop interests and reach goals. Other pathways included Effective Coaching, Innovating Planning, Motivational Strategies, Persuasive Influence, Strategic Relationships, Team Collaboration and Visionary Communication.
Tracy Leadership Club continues to host virtual meetings via Zoom from 12:05 to 1 p.m. every Tuesday. For information on how to join a meeting contact Joseph Viorge-Koide, vice president of public relations, at (209) 814-5302, email joseph.viorgekoide@yahoo.com, or go to www.facebook.com/TracyLeadershipToastmastersClub.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.