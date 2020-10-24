A new pet foster program launched at the Tracy Animal Shelter to give animals a better chance to find their forever homes.
Brittany Pasquale, Animal Services supervisor, said there had been a lot of interest from the community in starting a foster program.
“Fostering truly saves lives. Not only does it help bring an animal out of the animal shelter but you can cause such a great impact on their overall mental health and physical well-being and they will learn from you by being with you in your home and your daily life that maybe they had never experienced in their previous life,” Pasquale said.
The program will be another option to help animals with special needs.
“One, because in general I think the community, we're an animal-orientated community, and so when we do get something in that is sick or injured or maybe that’s it’s too young or we get something in that is extremely fearful we have this ability to take them out of the shelter environment — this allows a more personal ability and a less stressful option for the animals to be successful and find their forever home,” Pasquale said.
A $1,000 grant to the animal shelter from Maddie’s Fund, a Pleasanton-based foundation that helps animal shelters and rescue organizations, create, continue or expand pet foster care programs across the United States helped jump start the shelter’s foster program.
The funding allows any animal going into the foster care program to be spayed or neutered, has all the needed vaccinations and to be micro chipped.
Anyone who wants to foster animals must first submit an application with the shelter and have an interview.
“Just to make sure there is an understanding, hey these are what our needs are, are you able to provide that?” Pasquale said.
If they say yes and want to proceed then they finish the application documentation with the nonprofit Friends of the Tracy Animal Shelter, who is partnering with shelter for the foster program.
The animal shelter has been partnering with Friends of the Tracy Animal Shelter since the group was formed in June 2019 with their main purpose being to support the animals and operations at the Tracy Animal Shelter.
“When an animal goes into the foster program they have multiple sources of contact between the friends group and between us to make sure the animal is receiving adequate vet care, the right food, any type of supplies that we would be able to provide to help the foster home be successful,” Pasquale said.
Once the foster homes are established the shelter can reach out for help with specific animals, for example if they have a litter of kittens that need to be bottle fed every three hours they can try to connect them with a volunteer who is available to help with that situation.
Once an animal is in foster care the shelter will conduct checkups on their status and progress.
“It’s just a way to bridge the gap of additional service for animals that need it,” Pasquale said.
Any animal that the shelter staff thinks might do better in a home can be put in the foster program.
“Maybe we're getting to capacity and maybe the animal shows well here, but we’re getting to capacity, and it’s already been with us for an amount of time and we need to give all animals the same opportunity. Then Friends could absolutely come and foster that animal, take it out of our daily inventory,” Pasquale said. “Then Friends will also showcase their animals on Pet Finder and go to Pets Mart to do adoption fairs.”
There is no time frame how long an animal could stay in foster care.
“A shelter is not a natural environment for an animal,’ Pasquale said. “We try to keep them out of the shelter environment as much as possible.”
An animal in foster care would be listed on both the Friends of the Tracy Animal Shelter website and the shelter’s social media as what is currently in foster care and still available for adoption.
“It’s just another utility to get animals out of the shelter environment. They’re still technically ours until either we adopt the animal out or Friends adopts the animal out,” Pasquale said.
The ultimate goal is to get the shelter out into the community more.
“We don’t want to force people, because sometimes shelters make people sad and they don’t want to come here, and they will never come here. So how do we reach and engage that part of our community, and it all starts with this foster program,” Pasquale said.
The foster program is already underway with one animal placed in a foster home.
There is no cap on the number of people wanting to foster an animal and people can foster more than one animal at a time if they can. Foster homes are not limited to just Tracy residents.
Partnerships with more than 50 rescue groups will continue along with the foster program.
“This is just another part of a safety net to help the shelter. We still heavily rely on other rescues. We still heavily rely on shelter volunteers, on rescuer volunteers, on networking volunteers. It’s the team work to make the dream work really," Pasquale said. “It takes all of these avenues to truly cause live outcomes and happy adoptions for animals.”
For more information contact the animal shelter at 831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com.
