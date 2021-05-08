Graduating seniors Leah Richardson, David Akomah and Arthur Mola, Jr., were honored with scholarships by the Tracy Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
TAAC offers two categories for consideration each year, a general scholarship open to seniors of African American descent and a memorial scholarship offered to students related to a Tracy chapter member in honor of deceased chapter members.
Richardson, a Kimball High senior, was awarded a general scholarship for $2,000. She is a three-sport athlete with a 3.8 GPA. She plans to attend Alabama State University to study health and business administration.
Akomah, a West High senior, was awarded a general scholarship in the amount of $2,000. He plays football and runs track while maintaining a 3.9 GPA. Akomah will attend San Jose State University and study computer science.
Mola was awarded the Chantay M. Murray memorial scholarship for $1,000. He is a student at Livermore High School and served on the Livermore Area Youth Advisory Commission for two years. He will attend New York University and plans to study architecture.
The Tracy Area Alumnae Chapter was chartered in 2005 and serves the communities of Tracy, Banta, Manteca, Mountain House, Lathrop, Salida, Ripon, Patterson, and French Camp. Over the past 16 years the chapter has awarded more than $30,000 in scholarships.
For more information on the Tracy Area Alumnae Chapter visit www.tracyareadeltas.com.
