Tracy Camera Club honors top pictures of 2020

A paint-covered model took top honors as photograph of the year for 2020 when the Tracy Camera Club recognized the best work of its members over the year.
Bruce Paul’s “A Splash of Color” was the overall first-place winner in the year-end competition, held virtually among the club’s 28 members.
Geoff Faulkner, Tracy Camera Club president, said the end-of-the-year contest takes all the year's winning photographs from the monthly contests as the entries in one final competition to find the best of the year.
“We use our competition as a healthy way to encourage and inspire members to improve their photography. We are a very supportive group that focuses on education and increasing skills,” Faulkner said. “We offer classes through the Grand Theatre and have an education portion of each meeting.”
Throughout the year, club members submitted 596 photographs combined in three skill levels for judging. Individual categories, including “monochrome,” “open” and “people and portraits” were available for each month’s competition. The club has three rotating categories that are available throughout the year: “travel,” “journalism,” and “nature.” Each month the members vote on a special "category of the month," which included “reflections,” “pandemic isolation patterns” and several others.
The camera club had three members of the Stockton Camera club virtually judge the end-of-the-year entries.
All of the winners were presented with a metal print of their winning photographs with the top winner receiving a 20"x30" metal print of their work.
Paul, who operates a photo and video studio in Manteca, said it took careful planning to capture the paint-splashed photograph of model Jael Lebrie.
“To grow as a portrait photographer, I try to put a project together each month that challenges me technically and creatively. In this case, throwing paint on a model would most likely end in a mess, so we had to plan out how this could work and still produce a beautiful shot,” Paul said.
Paul worked with Lebrie and makeup artist Gita Wolfe, who spent about an hour and half preparing Lebrie for the shoot, including splashing the walls of an abandoned building in Alameda with paint before bringing the model on set.
Paul said he brought a number of portable camera strobes so he could shoot at a high shutter speed and capture the paint splashing off the model’s face and body.
A low aperture camera setting enabled him to separate the image of Lebrie from the spattered paint on the wall behind her.
Denise Kanner was the club’s second place winner for color photograph “World of Wonder.”
Kanner said she took the picture at Lodi’s World of Wonder Museum at a display that shows the children how light can move through a plastic tube.
She said she took the photo as her grandson played with the tubes and was struck by the colors say “it looked pretty cool.
Christine Ross Cunha was the third place winner for her monochrome photograph titled “Circles of Light.”
Cunha said she took the photograph in Brookfield’s restaurant in Sacramento of a lamp above the table at the very first restaurant she went to after the covid lockdown.
“It was our first indoor dining experience since the March shutdowns. I was so overwhelmed and emotional about being able to sit in a restaurant and feel normal again,” Cunha said. “I looked up and saw the beauty of the lamp above our table — the rest, as they say, is history. This photo captures a moment in time when I was feeling very hopeful during a sad time.”
To find more information about the club and their activities visit http://www.tracycameraclub.org.
