Mickey McGuire’s modified photo titled “Hyena Stalking” was named photo of the month for March in judging for the Tracy Camera Club’s monthly photo contest.
Club members could enter photos in abstract, nature, monochrome, people and portraits, and open categories.
Jack Twiggs from the Photographic Society of America was the guest judge of the month and commented saying there are some great photographers in the club and the members submitted wonderful images.
The club has members ranging from beginner to advanced and professional. New members are welcome to join and more information can be found about the club at http://www.tracycameraclub.org.
