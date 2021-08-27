Adrianne Cote’s “Moon Lite Seascape” is the Tracy Camera Club’s Photo of the Month for August.
Cote took the photo in Klamath False Cove which is located a few miles north of Klamath.
She used a Canon RP mirrorless camera with a 24-105mm f.4 zoom lens. An exposure of 30 seconds at f5.6 with an ISO setting of 400 was used to capture the scene under a full moon.
The photo was entered tin the club’s “Open Category” for the contest.
The Tracy Camera Club has members ranging from beginner to advanced and professional. New members are welcome to join, and more information can be found about the club at http://www.tracycameraclub.org.
