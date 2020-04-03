Tracy could help shape university’s future

With all kinds of messages from medical and political leaders, orders, changes and confusion attached to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, news that Notre Dame de Namur University is edging closer to possibly closing its doors in a year is not only sad, but greatly disappointing.
A hope that was part of establishing Notre Dame classes in Tracy five years ago was that eventually a full-fledged campus could be created in Tracy. But what the potential ending of classes on the Belmont campus will mean for that goal is very much up in the air. No doubt, it will be a topic of intense discussions over the next few months.
As talks begin, Tracyites need to be active participants. Our input could easily make the difference between successfully moving toward a goal of a Tracy campus or being left on the sidelines. Tracy has certainly earned a place at the table. The progress made in the past five years in establishing Tracy undergraduate and graduate classes in business and education demonstrate that. Those efforts were capped last year when 22 students in Tracy NDNU classes received degrees.
As discussions move forward, we in Tracy should be able to learn just how important a full-fledged Tracy campus is considered by Notre Dame de Namur’s leaders. The current financial and enrollment crises could make a Tracy campus even more appealing than it was a year or two ago.
And if only one campus location survives, it well could be Tracy. Closing Belmont would free up resources in the form of cash from the sale of the Belmont campus land that could be directed to Tracy, providing a boost to making our town the university’s main, or quite possibly, its only campus.
So what should Tracyites be doing about all this? Certainly not standing passively on the sidelines watching these developments unfold in Belmont. To the contrary, Tracy people should be actively working at making it possible for a Tracy campus of Notre Dame de Namur University to become a reality.
The Tracy Consortium for Higher Education, which successfully pushed for the inauguration of Notre Dame de Namur classes here in 2015, is the logical focal point for a more active Tracy role in deciding the future of the university. I know Roger Birdsall, consortium president, is paying close attention to what is transpiring in Belmont. But the consortium needs increased membership and wider community involvement to become a more effective voice for Tracy.
And another thought: What about the Opera House building where Notre Dame classes are currently held in a ground-floor combination office-classroom? If the three-story building, which is greatly underused, could be purchased, increased classroom and administrative space would be created and a more visible Notre Dame community presence established.
Yes, there are any number of possibilities that need to be the topic of discussions — not only by people in Belmont, but by those of us in Tracy, too.
