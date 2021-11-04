Promoting clean air and taking the pledge to do so was popular during a couple of recent events, in Tracy.
It began with Tracy Earth Project, a non-profit group of community volunteers, educating, empowering and inspiring responsible environmental practices that start at home. The group promotes an annual Earth Day event, advocates for Tracy environmental plans and ordinances, and continues education for the citizens of Tracy on our environmental projects.
Tracy Earth Project also lobbies for the implementation of the Tracy Sustainability Action Plan, and promotes the development of an Environmental Commission. With that in mind, the group is on the same page with California Clean Air Day, and fortunate to have received a grant that supported events to promote clean-air activities.
By partnering with the City of Tracy and a popular bicycling group, Tracy Bike Life, Tracy Earth Project invited the community to participate in a Bike Rodeo and a Community Bike Ride on Oct. 2 near the weekly farmers market on Central Avenue.
Adults registered children to participate in the event and took the “Clean Air Pledge,” with a QR code that connected them to the California Clean Air Day website, via their cell phones. Children received a free bicycling helmet, as well as blue and green wrist bands and a colorful butterfly plant stake. Parents received a chance to review a list of the ways to support clean air in California, and the opportunity to see their children learn about bicycling safety.
Tracy Earth Project also promoted California Clean Air Day on Oct. 6 by circulating a flyer online and distributing a tri-fold pamphlet, The message shared was, “It’s walk or bike to school or work day! Students ride Tracer Bus FREE in 2021 www.ridetracer.com (students encouraged to walk/ride in groups).”
On Oct. 9 a Community Bike Ride brought more than 60 bicyclists of all ages to Tracy City Hall. From there they embarked on a 4-mile ride up Holly Drive to Grant Line Road and back along MacArthur Drive. The event concluded with a raffle for two bicycles for two lucky winners. The community bike ride has been proposed as a monthly event to spread the message about air pollution and how it directly impacts Californians’ health.
The City of Tracy has already invited Tracy Earth Project to partner with them again next year to promote California Clean Air Day, and it plannes to include the police department and the fire department as well.
• Submitted by Cindy Reis, Tracy Earth Project. Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
