The Tracy Firefighters charity hosted its 47th annual pancake breakfast in downtown Tracy on Saturday at the South County Fire Authority administration building. Hundreds gathered to indulge in fluffy pancakes and sizzling sausages cooked by members of the fire department, while also enjoying the hustle and bustle of the weekly Tracy Farmers Market.
According to Jeff Brown of the Tracy Firefighters Charity board, roughly 500 meals were served and over 700 people came to visit the firefighters and show their support. Though numbers are still being crunched, Brown said the board estimates that about $3500 was raised for the day.
Proceeds raised from the pancake breakfast, as well as the annual crab feed and the annual Tracy Firefighters golf tournament that are held in the winter and spring, go toward helping local organizations like Tracy Interfaith, Tracy Boys and Girls Club and McHenry House. The Tracy Firefighters also help individual residents with various needs, such as helping with expenses for medical equipment like wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds.
• Contact Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.