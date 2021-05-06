To celebrate literary arts in the Tracy community and National Poetry Month, Tracy Friends of the Library hosted the Tracy Poetry Contest from March 10 to April 10. On Thursday, April 29, contestants and special guests gathered virtually for Coming Together: An Evening of Poetry to recognize those who entered the contest and gave a chance for winners to read their poems in front of an audience.
“We were really pleased with the interest in the contest and the participation in the poetry reading,” said Tiffanie Heben, president of the Tracy Friends of the Library. “I’m not a poet, but I know how valuable it is to have a way to express yourself creatively. Our poets ranged in age from five to over sixty, and they all enjoyed sharing their poems with each other and the community. We are grateful to the Tracy Press and the City of Tracy for helping support this event as part of Tracy Arts Month.”
TFOL received a total of 39 entries from residents in the categories of “10 and under,” “11 to 17-years-old” and “18 and up.” Oxford-trained poet and local teacher Sarah Bai served as the judge and coordinator for the event.
Heben also mentioned in a press release that San Joaquin County Supervisor Robert Rickman and Tracy Mayor Nancy Young also tuned into the event and offered encouragement to the poets and thanked them for supporting arts in the community. Young even placed third for her poem “Is Mother What Defines Me?” in the 18 and up category.
All who placed in the event will be offered a poetry workshop with Bai. First place winners have their poems printed in this week’s issue of the Tracy Press.
