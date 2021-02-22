April is World Poetry Month and March 21 is World Poetry Day. To celebrate this and literary arts in the Tracy community, the Tracy Friends of the Library is sponsoring and accepting submissions for this year’s Tracy Poetry Contest.
The contest, which starts accepting submissions from March 10 to April 10, will have an open them and be open to all Tracy residents for different age categories. Oxford-trained poet and teacher Sarah Bai will lead judging of the contest and serve as coordinator for the event. Poems will be judged in the following categories: 10 years old and younger, ages 11 to 17, and 18 years old and older.
“The Board of the Tracy Friends of the Library is excited to work with poet and educator Sarah Bai to offer this wonderful opportunity to the Tracy community,” said Tiffanie Heben, president of the Tracy Friends of the Library. “Promoting the literary arts and encouraging writers of all ages is important to our organization. We hope the poets of Tracy will take this chance to share their work and possibly win some prizes!”
TFOL will host “Coming Together: An Evening of Poetry,” at the end of April, where contest winners will have a chance to read their poems to the community via Zoom. More details on this will be announced by the non-profit at a later date. Prizes include gift certificates to Barnes & Noble and a poetry workshop with Bai. Additionally, first place winners from each category will have their poem featured in a future issue of the Tracy Press.
Contest rules:
• One poem per person.
• Poems are limited to 30 lines.
• The theme is open, but the contest is family-friendly so TFOL maintains the discretion to exclude poems that contain explicit material or profanity.
To see the full list of rules, go to the TFOL Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TracyFriendsOfTheLibrary.
• contact Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-830-3535.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.