The Tracy High FFA hosted a drive through trunk-or-treat for the community, handing out candy to visitors in the high school parking lot Friday evening.
More than 30 cars and trucks were decorated with the FFA members and their families handing out candy to children in a drive through line. Children were encouraged to wear their costumes to the trunk or treat but had to stay in their vehicles.
