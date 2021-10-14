Members of the Tracy High FFA brought home several awards from the Delta Valley Sectional Opening and Closing competition, held Oct. 6 at Delta Charter High in rural Tracy.
The competition emphasizes use of proper meeting procedure as students memorize and recite opening and closing remarks as used by chapter officers, and demonstrate parliamentary procedure in a chapter meeting setting.
Up to four dozen teams were at the competition, and Tracy High entered teams to compete in three categories, including Officer (chapter officer team), Open (non-officer sophomores through seniors), and Greenhand (freshman).
In addition to several first- through third-place individual awards, each of Tracy High’s teams placed in the top three in team competition.
The Tracy Open teamed coached by Jason Gentry placed first. Team members include: President Jaylee Pimentel, Vice President Jennifer Noll, Secretary Melissa Gonzalez, Treasurer Payton Ulloa, Reporter Ella Whitecotton and Sentinel Alyssa Noll.
The Officer team, coached by Kelsey Swall, placed second. Team members include: President Hayden Andrade, Vice President Paige Cordano, Secretary Kathleen Morelos, Treasurer Ava Staas and Reporter Danielle Francis.
Tracy’s Greenhand team, coached by Yesenia Huerta, placed third. Team members include: President Jacobus Brakkee, Vice President Mya Rocha, Secretary Taylor Montgomery, Treasurer Elena Gamboa, Reporter Laura Barnett and Sentinel Kaitlyn Myers
