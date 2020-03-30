Ten Tracy High School students received their FFA state degrees in recognition of years of work in a March 10 ceremony at San Joaquin Delta College.
The FFA state degree is awarded to FFA members who have demonstrated the highest level of commitment to the California State FFA Association and made significant accomplishments in their supervised agricultural experience projects, dedicating at least 500 hours outside of class and earning or investing at least $1,000. They must also have been active in FFA for at least two years, participated in at least five activities beyond the chapter level and have a GPA of 2.0 or better.
The Tracy High students who received state degrees were Caitlynn Goodin, Arianna Graziano, Madison Kelley, Braedon Moran, Taylor Perry, Allison Rickman, Kayla Rocha, Makenzie Saenz, Seraphina Souza and Blake Volbrecht.
About 1,800 state degrees are handed out each year, representing just 3% of FFA students in California.
