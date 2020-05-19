Tracy High seniors make a splash

Tracy High School teachers and staff members celebrated the accomplishments of the class of 2020 with a “Once a Bulldog, Always a Bulldog” senior parade through the campus parking lot Friday.
Seniors wound their way through the parking lot in decorated cars and trucks. Each senior received a gift bag with a Tracy High face mask and a book of coupons for free treats from local merchants during their final week of school.
The class of 2020’s graduation ceremony has been postponed until August because of the restrictions on large gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.