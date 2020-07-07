Tracy Interfaith Ministries is hoping to get some help filling backpacks with supplies before students go back to school.
Carrie Grover, executive director at Tracy Interfaith Ministries, said the food bank is going ahead with its annual backpack distribution as local schools are making plans to reopen in August.
“Our goal is to hand out 600 backpacks to students that are the children of clients here,” Grover said. “We decided, because of COVID-19, we’re going to add a few additional things we haven’t before. We’re going to purchase masks, hand sanitizer and Kleenex for every backpack. I know TUSD is requiring masks, so we thought it would be good if every child had one in the backpack.”
Interfaith got funding from grants to buy the 600 backpacks and the extra pandemic-related supplies. But Grover said the community could still help fill the backpacks with everything students will need to be prepared for class: paper, pens, pencils, glue sticks, notebooks, binders and folders.
“Just your standard school supply things,” she said.
Donations can be given to an Interfaith volunteer at the front of the building, 311 Grant Line Road, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday or between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday. Donations can also be taken to at the Edward Jones office, 1026 B St., during business hours.
People can also donate money specifically to buy school supplies or to support other projects on Interfaith’s website, www.tracyinterfaith.org.
Grover hopes to have enough school supply donations by July 16 so volunteers can fill the backpacks and give them out in late July.
Interfaith is not accepting clothing or household goods during the pandemic. Food donations are still welcome, however, as are monetary contributions.
For information: Tracy Interfaith Ministries, info@tracyinterfaith.org or 836-5424.
