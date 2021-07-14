Tracyites came down for a summer evening of fun at the City of Tracy Parks and Recreation Department’s first Downtown Block Party of the season on Friday night at the Front Street Plaza on Sixth and Central avenues. Hundreds from all over town gathered for an 80’s-themed night, with a live performance by Re-Wind “That 80’s Band,” who performed many classic 80s hits while decked out in neon and spandex. Local culinary favorites, including Kona Ice, Tacos Los Altenos, The Lemon Box and The WingYard served food and refreshments during the event, while the Tracy City Center Association hosted a beer and wine garden.
This is the first of three Block parties the City has slated for the summer, with the next events scheduled to take place on Aug. 9 and Sept. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. Next month’s theme is “Latin Rock.” Those seeking more information about the Downtown Block Parties can call Tracy Parks and Rec at 209-831-6202.
