Mary Palomino (seated right), mother of the late Matt Palomino, recently received a memorial plaque from the Tracy Latin Athletic Club for his service to the TLAC as longtime member and president, as well as other community organizations, before his death Jan. 7.
The plaque was presented at the recent TLAC crab dinner.
With her looking over a scrapbook of his activities were Jesus Rocha (standing left), fiancé of Mary Palomino’s granddaughter Nina Palomino (seated left), and Eva Villalovoz of TLAC.
