Tracy native Theron Carmichael, 27, will graduate from Harvard University’s Center for Astrophysics| Harvard & Smithsonian later this month with a PhD in astrophysics specializing in the study of brown dwarf stars.
Theron has spent several years searching for and cataloging the brown dwarf stars using the Kit Peak Observatory in Arizona and the Clay telescope atop the Harvard & Smithsonian center. Through his research he hopes to better understand how the brown dwarf stars form and evolve.
After graduation Theron will head to the University of Edinburgh in Scotland where he will serve as a research associate in astronomy.
