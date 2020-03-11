Seaman Lydia Torrez, a native of Tracy, is a mass communication specialist serving at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, known as “Secret City,” in the Mojave Desert.
Her work — providing photography support and telling the Navy’s story — supports the research, testing and evaluation of airborne weapons systems.
“I like talking to people and getting to know about everything going on around the base,” Torrez said.
The 2015 graduate of Delta Charter High School said the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those she learned in Tracy.
“Everybody where I grew up is really nice,” Torrez said. “It helped me buy in to the ‘one team one fight’ idea in the Navy.”
She is continuing a family tradition of military service.
“My grandfather was in the Army, my mom was in the Navy and my brother is currently serving in the Marine Corps,” she said. “It makes my family really proud to know that I serve.”
