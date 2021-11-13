US Naval Submarine Ensign Travis Alan Miller, a 2014 graduate of Kimball High, graduated from the Naval Nuclear Power Training Command in Charleston, SC. in August, completing the Advanced Nuclear Power Course with distinction.
The Naval Nuclear Power Training Command is a part of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and is responsible for educating enlisted and commissioned personnel of the US nuclear naval program.
Officers and enlisted students are trained in science and engineering fundamental to the design, operation, and maintenance of naval nuclear propulsion plants.
Nuclear Power School is a challenging and demanding course of study with strict graduation standards.
Miller also graduated from Officer Training Command in Newport, Rhode Island in Sept. 2020 and received a Bachelor of Science degree from University of California, Irvine with a major in computer science and engineering in 2019.
His parents are Denise and Mark Miller of Tracy.
