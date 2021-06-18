Police and correctional officers joined to carry the Special Olympics of Northern California torch through Tracy during the annual 2021 Law Enforcement Torch Run Friday morning. This was Deuel Vocational Institution’s final torch run – a tradition since 2004 – as the prison is set to close by the end of September.
Nearly 50 members of the correctional staff from DVI’s prison carried the torches from the prison east of along 11th Street across the overpass to the Tracy Police station. DVI Sgt. Sabrina Harris and Captain Chance Andes handed the torches over to Police Chief Sekou Millington and Cpl. Dan Pasquale. Tracy police officers carried the torches down 11th Street with a police motorcycle escort followed by the department’s Bearcat SWAT vehicle. The runners carried the torches to Plasencia Fields to end the Tracy portion of the torch run.
The torches will be taken to the Livermore police for the next leg.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run raises funds for the Special Olympics, with the Tracy Police Department raising more than $2,000.
The Special Olympics of Northern California are scheduled to take place at home sites with five sporting events from June 21 through July 2. The dates are spread out due the COVID-19 Pandemic, with some virtual events and social gatherings taking place online.
In-person softball, gold and walking club competitions are set for mid-July.
