K9 competition

Tracy police K9 Franklin poses with some of his awards.

 Courtesy Tracy Police Department

Tracy Police K9 Franklin competed in the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department K9 Trials this past weekend. Franklin, along with his partner Det. Derek Perry, won first place in the building narcotics search portion of the competition and came in second place overall in narcotics searches during the trial, which also included vehicle searches. This was the first time Franklin and Perry competed in a K9 trials event.

