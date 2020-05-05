Tracy’s century-long tradition of annual Memorial Day ceremonies will not take place this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s program, originally scheduled for May 25 at Tracy Cemetery, has been canceled, according to Vaughn Gates, commander of the James McDermott Post of the American Legion.
Gates said restricting the number of people at gatherings to 10 had made holding this year’s program impossible. In addition, American flags will not be placed on the 2,000 graves of veterans this year.
“The Tracy Cemetery will be open, and we encourage families to visit in order to honor veterans buried there,” he said.
The American Legion and Veterans of Foreign War posts in Tracy plan to create a virtual Memorial Day program that will be shown on Channel 26 and the city of Tracy’s Facebook page.
