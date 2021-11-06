U.S. Navy Seaman Jonah Gaviola, a 2018 graduate of One Harmony High School in Tracy, recently completed a 10-week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
As a U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guardsman, Gaviola is part of a unit, established in 1931, that represents the Navy in Presidential, Joint Armed Forces and public ceremonies around the world and in Washington D.C., where the Honor Guard is based at the Naval District Washington Anacostia Annex.
Sailors are selected for honor guard training while at basic training at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois. After boot camp they move on to specialized training in strict military order and discipline, and become experts in close-order drill, coordination and timing. The Ceremonial Guard includes the drill team, color guard, casket bearers and firing party.
Gaviola said he joined the Navy for the opportunities the military has to offer and values the chance to be part of a specialized unit.
"I like that I am part of a small command where mostly everyone knows each other," he said. “We look out for one another.”
