Mineman Seaman Francisco Vera of Tracy is serving about the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). USS Charleston, with a crew of eight officers and 32 enlisted personnel, is part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, and is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation in the Indo-Pacific region.
According to ship builder Austal USA, the LCS is a trimaran-hull ship build for speed and maneuverability, capable of 40 knots, and operations close to shore. It is capable of carrying two H-60 helicopters and multiple unmanned aerial vehicles, and is designed for surface warfare, mine warfare and anti-submarine warfare.
