Ten Tracy seniors received their diplomas during a virtual ceremony with the California Connections Academy in Ripon on June 23.
The tuition free, online school serves students in kindergarten through 12th grade and is part of a network of six California Connections Academies across California with students residing in 32 counties across the state. Nearly 900 seniors graduated in the virtual event.
The Tracy graduates are; William Hamilton, Alexis Hedley, Lidya Isaak, Michaela Jenkins, Zoe Martin, Zarina Noori, Matthew Stipp, Chelsea Travitz, Bryanna Vasquez and Zoe Blouin.
As a whole, the graduating class received more than $1.9 million in scholarships and students have been accepted to universities including Dartmouth, United States Military Academy West Point, University of California Berkeley, Columbia University and others.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.