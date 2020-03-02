The Rotary Club of Tracy Sunrise hosted its 27th annual Shrimp Feed and Auction on Saturday at IPFES Hall in Tracy.
The event typically draws up to 400 people, who help the club raise money for the charities and scholarships that Tracy Sunrise Rotary supports.
In addition to the all-you-can-eat shrimp dinner, complete with pasta and salad, plus steaks for the high-end sponsor tables, guests bid on exotic vacations, sports memorabilia and local experiences hosted by Rotarians and their friends. There were also a silent auction, a raffle, and a dessert auction featuring cakes, pies and other confections served up by Rotarians.
It’s also a chance for the Interact clubs from Kimball, Tracy and Millennium high schools to meet the community as they serve dinner to the guests.
