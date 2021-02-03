The GFWC Tracy Woman’s Club will celebrate 100 years of community service and family tradition this fall.
The club held its first meeting on Oct. 29, 1921, at the home of Mrs. Bradford Crittenden.
Jennie Burton was the charter president in 1921 through 1922. Crittenden was the first elected president after the club was chartered and served as president from 1922 through 1925.
In the spring of 1922 the club joined the General Federation of Women’s Clubs and has been a fixture in Tracy ever since.
Current club president Amy Scudder said the 103-member-club has stayed active through the COVID-19 pandemic, hosting virtual monthly meetings on Zoom on the first Fridays of every month.
“We’ve donated money to seven local nonprofits to assist them in their work,” Scudder said. “One of our main functions is supporting other nonprofits. We raise our funds to support our club work and our local nonprofits and also regional and international nonprofits.”
She added that the club has kept busy in spite of the stay-at-home orders. The club has held three social-distanced fundraisers, provided meals twice to the homeless with plans for a third such event in February, held a food drive for Tracy Interfaith Ministries and held a toy drive for Brighter Christmas.
The club’s crafting section has sold crafts to raise money, while the book club section has installed its third free little library in town and held a human trafficking awareness event at the downtown farmers market.
Scudder said even though the club’s official starting date was 1921 there was a club that started around 1895 that the Tracy Woman’s club grew out of.
“Those women then wanted to get involved in the community and there weren’t ways for women at that time. They couldn’t join in any of the groups the men were involved in. They couldn’t go to any of the speaking presentations where someone came through and was a famous politician or whoever. It just wasn’t allowed so they formed their own creative way or working in the community,” Scudder said. “And I think that spirit lives on in us. There is a drive within us to be functioning in the community and helping and serving and enhancing things.”
The club, which is open to both men and women, strives for community service, encouraging leadership in schools, and communities, providing guidance in woman's health and the prevention of family violence and child abuse. The club also donates to other nonprofit organizations locally, regionally and internationally.
Fifteen long-term members will be honored this month as the club recognizes their history in the community.
“A lot of our members have been in the club a long time. We’re honoring our long-term members, one of them, Mary Pribyl, has been in the club for 66 years,” Scudder said. “It’s a good social way to connect. People find things in common, things that they’re passionate about that they share and work together on committees.”
Scudder said many of the club’s members have followed the path of relatives joining the club including Scudder following her mother as a member of a woman’s club in Iowa.
“I remember her talking about the woman’s club, so I was familiar with GFWC —General Federation of Women’s Clubs — so when I moved here to Tracy I was ready to join. It was something I wanted to do to give back to the community and to serve,” Scudder said.
Cathy Actis first joined the General Federation of Women’s Clubs in 1967 in Taipei, Taiwan.
When her husband was in military service they moved often, and she said she found the relationships she formed in the club became very important and members she has known over the years were very instrumental in her life.
When Actis moved to Tracy in 1979 she joined the club and has served on several committees, even serving as president from 1990 to 1992.
She wrote about the club saying, “The club has become more casual over the years, there used to be one business meeting per month and one social meeting per month. Giving to charity has always been a big part of the club. After they gave to other charities each year, they thought they were doing good if they had $200 left for the year. I enjoy the members, we have the greatest group of members."
The club has had many mother-daughter members join or even all of a family’s sisters join as club members through the years.
“We have a lot of tradition there, a lot of connection,” Scudder said. “Most of the people who join, it’s by word of mouth from a friend that says, ‘Hey why don’t you check this group out? It’s a good way to meet people, a good way to get involved in the community.”
Past members have served as city council members, been involved in local government and served as heads of nonprofits.
“There’s a passion in these members to really get in and roll up their sleeves and work and make a difference in the community,” Scudder said.
The club does thousands of hours volunteering in the community with about 60 different projects they work on during the year including scholarships and working with other nonprofits.
In 2019 the club gave 12,294 volunteer hours and contributed $33,406 in-kind and monetary donations to help others.
“So, there is an opportunity for women and men — it’s open to men too — to get involved and learn about things in the community, get involved, volunteer, become active, become passionate about their particular interest and develop some knowledge about that organization and how to serve them in our community,” Scudder said.
The club is working on plans for their centennial celebration in the fall.
Tentative plans include a history presentation about the club and inviting former members back for a social event. They also want to have an entry in the Fourth of July parade if it is held this year.
General Federation of Women's Clubs has over 88,000 members in 12 countries with California Federation of Women's Clubs members nearing 10,000.
Anyone who wants to know more about the club can go to https://tracywomansclub.weebly.com or find them on Facebook at GFWC Woman’s Club. To reach the club by email contact them at gfwctracywomansclub@gmail.com.
