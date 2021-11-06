On Tuesday, the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors recognized the General Federation of Women's Clubs-Tracy Woman’s Club for serving the Tracy community for over 100 years. The Tracy Woman’s Club celebrated its centennial milestone in October. The club held its first meeting on Oct. 29, 1921, at the home of Mrs. Bradford Crittenden. Accepting the certificate of achievement on behalf of the club were club president Amy Scudder and club vice president Karen Rickman.
Tracy Women’s Club receives county recognition
- Press staff report
