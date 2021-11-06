Tracy Women's Club

From left, Board of Supervisors Chair Tom Patti holds the certificate of achievement to honor the Tracy Woman’s Club’s 100-year anniversary with Amy Scudder, Karen Rickman and District 5 supervisor Robert Rickman, while District 4 Supervisor Chuck Winn smiles in the background.

 Courtesy of Amy Scudder

On Tuesday, the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors recognized the General Federation of Women's Clubs-Tracy Woman’s Club for serving the Tracy community for over 100 years. The Tracy Woman’s Club celebrated its centennial milestone in October. The club held its first meeting on Oct. 29, 1921, at the home of Mrs. Bradford Crittenden. Accepting the certificate of achievement on behalf of the club were club president Amy Scudder and club vice president Karen Rickman. 

