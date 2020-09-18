Tracy's long history of warehousing

News that Amazon is adding 1,100 employees to its Tracy workforce is being welcomed without a great deal of local fanfare — but the news coverage provides another reminder how huge the warehouse and distribution industry has become in our town.
Amazon, of course, is a major player here with two large fulfillment centers and a number of small warehouse operations, and highly visible, not only in Tracy but in nearby communities of Patterson and Stockton as well.
And along with Amazon, the Prologis International Park of Commerce on the west side of town is a partner with the Amazon growth and a business park with much more space ready to be developed.
We sometimes forget that Prologis’s Tracy facility isn’t just any business park; it is without any question the largest business park in the world.
The Prologis International Park of Commerce covers 1,800 acres of what until a decade ago was mostly the Cordes Ranch of dryland farming and grassland.
How did all of this start anyway? This question entered my mind once again just a couple of days ago. There has been so much development of warehousing and distribution that it’s hard to keep track of what has occurred and when.
Tracy’s location obviously has a lot to do with it. Within some 70 miles of a population of seven million and close to the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento markets make it a natural for warehousing and distribution.
Holly Sugar, Heinz, Owens-Illinois, Leprino Foods and Laura Scudder’s — only O-I and Leprino remain in business — have or had warehouse and shipping departments, but they all were, or are, primarily food-processing and manufacturing operations.
The first warehousing and distribution facility to grace the Tracy area has to be what was originally known by locals as “The Quartermaster,” officially the Lyoth Sub-Depot of the Oakland-based California Quartermaster Depot. It was founded in the fall of 1942 in the opening months of U.S. involvement in World War II.
Still called “The Depot,” what is now officially named DLA Distribution San Joaquin is alive and well as the Defense Logistics Agency’s principal West Coast facility, providing general supplies and packaged food kits to military units in the western U.S. and the Pacific, including Korea, Japan, Okinawa and other U.S. bases and also providing logistics support for U.S. operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.
With 448 acres located west of where the one-time Southern Pacific and Western Pacific rail lines crossed and fronting on Chrisman Road, the depot still has the largest individual footprint of any warehousing and distribution facility in the Tracy area.
After the depot opened in 1942, its takes a leap of 30 years to pinpoint the arrival in our town of the next strictly warehousing and distribution facility. That would have to be Handyman of California, Inc., a San Diego-based hardware and home-improvement chain that in 1972 opened a 82,000-quare-foot warehouse along with a lumber mill on 9.14 acres at the southeast corner of MacArthur Drive and Grant Line Road.
The facility, which provided hardware items and lumber to 27 Handyman stores in Northern California, survived a bitter strike before it was closed in 1986, when Handyman went out of business, shuttering 53 stores in California and Arizona. The Tracy warehouse, small by today’s standards, is still in use by another firm.
The development of the MacArthur Drive corridor between 11th Street and Interstate 205 as the first phase of the 1,100-acre Tracy Industrial Specific Plan set the stage for a burst of warehouse and distribution facilities, both along the corridor and west of town with the launching of the Patterson Pass Business Park.
Appearing first on that stage was Yellow Freight, which in 1989 announced it would establish a hub terminal in Tracy where incoming bulk shipments would be divided into smaller lots for delivery to satellite terminals to customers. Outgoing shipments from Tracy also would be processed.
Yellow Freight, then located in Overland Park, Kan., at first wanted to build its terminal in Manteca, but a decision by the Manteca City Council not to amend the city’s general plan to make that happen south of Highway 120, opened the door for Tracy.
The Manteca City Council took a lot of heat for the decision, some Mantecans accusing Tracy city officials of “stealing” Yellow.
After the Manteca decision, a Tracy delegation, headed by Mayor Dick Hastie and City Manager Mike Locke, immediately headed for Overland Park to make Tracy’s case. It succeeded, and construction was started in April 1990 on a 159-door, 150,000-square foot terminal on a 78-acre site on Pescadero Road in a northeast extension of the Industrial Specific Plan. The terminal, now called YRC Freight after Yellow merged with Roadway, went into full operation on July 15, 1991.
A few months later, in 1992, a burst of major Tracy warehouse and distribution development plans, long in the making, would begin turning into a reality. More about that next week.
