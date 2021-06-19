Tracy Unified School District has hired new principals for three local elementary schools.
Brittani Ryan is the new principal of George Kelly Elementary School beginning July 1. Ryan currently serves as the assistant principal of Williams Middle School, where she is on the Anti-Bullying Committee, Diversity & Equity Committee and organizes Where Everybody Belongs (WEB).
She will succeed Dr. Michael Bunch as he starts his new position as TUSD’s Director of Human Resources and Employee Relations.
Ryan, a graduate of TUSD, was first hired by TUSD in 2014 as a science teacher at Monte Vista Middle School and started her journey as assistant principal at Williams Middle School in 2019.
“We are excited to have Ms. Ryan take over this position and continue to help students reach their highest potential,” said Dr. Brian Stephens, TUSD Superintendent, in a news release.
Ryan earned her bachelor’s degree in Earth Sciences from San Francisco State University, her master’s in School Administration and her Administrative Services Credentials from California State University, Stanislaus.
Tracy Unified named Gillian Bradley as the new principal of Hirsch Elementary School as of July 1.
Bradley taught at the Tracy Learning Center for 12 years, educated fifth graders at Hirsch Elementary School and served as assistant principal at both Hirsch Elementary School and Poet Christian Elementary School. Since July 2020, Bradley has been serving as the assistant principal of Monte Vista Middle School.
Bradley earned her bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of London in the United Kingdom in 1984, her Masters of Science in Educational Administration in 2015 and received her administrative credential in 2017.
April Jacobs is the new assistant principal of Freiler Elementary School beginning July 1.
Before teaching in California, Jacobs taught sixth graders in Orlando, Florida. After moving across the country, Jacobs educated first and fifth graders in Antioch. TUSD first hired Jacobs as a fourth-grade teacher at Jacobson Elementary School, and she worked as a co-testing coordinator.
In 2004, Jacobs earned her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education with a minor in Adaptive Education from Carroll College in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Jacobs attended Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland, where she received her Master of Science in Reading in 2008. She plans on completing her administrative credential through Brandman University.
n Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.