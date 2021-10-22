This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
The 2011 Relay for Life raised $300,265, which was $28,000 above the fundraiser’s goal.
Tracy native Christina Jaques has arrived in Mozambique where she will teach English as a Peace Corps volunteer.
A fire sparked by teenagers among weeds on Union Pacific property ravaged a house on Falcon Court.
A standoff that lasted more than three hours resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old man who was involved in a domestic-violence call on Clover Road.
Services have been held for Danny Palomino, 76, who served in the National Guard unit at StocktonMetropolitanAirport and was longtime head chef of Easter Sunday breakfasts served by the Tracy Latin Athletic Club.
25 years ago — 1996
Police officers and school officials have warned Tracy High students to stop throwing eggs as part of homecoming activities.
Jon Fine, principal of Central School for the past 9 years, has been named principal of new Hirsch Elementary School in southwest Tracy.
Tracy High’s Bulldogs downed longtime rivals Oakdale Mustangs, 28-21, in Valley Oak League football action.
Numerous Tracy relatives and friends cheered as quarterback Josh Wallwork led the Wyoming Cowboys to a 45-22 drubbing of San JoseState in San Jose.
A total of 11 students from abroad are attending Tracy and West high schools.
50 years ago —1971
Gov. Ronald Reagan has signed legislation permitting San Joaquin County supervisors to establish a South County Municipal Court District.
Art by Stockton artist Bill Kobus now adorns the San Joaquin First Federal Savings and Loan Association at East 10th and E streets.
Scooter Longmire of Tracy has completed 50 of 100 passes for 578 yards for the Utah Utes to be ranked No. 3 passer in the nation.
Mark Ryan defeated Dr. Maynard Aaby, 5 and 4, to capture the Tracy City Golf Tournament at Tracy Golf and Country Club.
Inmates rioted for two days at San Joaquin County Jail in French Camp.
75 years ago — 1946
Local butchers celebrated President Harry S. Truman’s decision to end price ceilings on meat.
Acalanes High of Lafayette downed the Tracy High Bulldogs, 14-6, at Peter B. Kyne Field.
Rep. Leroy Johnson (R-Stockton) has returned from Japan, where he checked on the morale of occupation troops. He reported on the trip to members of the Tracy Lions Club.
100 years ago — 1921
The Palmer Bros. Three-Ring Circus had two performances Oct. 27 in Tracy.
A group of women gathered at the home of Mrs. Bradford S. Crittenden where they decided to organize a Woman’s Club in Tracy.
