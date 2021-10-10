This week in Tracy history
10 years ago — 2011
Plans to build a technology-centered charter school in the Banta School District are moving forward. The school is scheduled to open in 2023.
Restrictions prohibiting the taking of wines out of businesses have been lifted for the upcoming Tracy Wine Stroll.
A hearing has been scheduled to hear pros and cons of establishing a second public cemetery in the Tracy area. The new cemetery will be on 20 acres of land west of Corral Hollow Road on Valpico Road.
Council member Bob Elliott has announced plans to run for the county supervisor in the 2012 election.
Services were held in the MasonicTemple for George P. Stein, 93, a retired H.J. Heinz Co. ag fieldman and a longtime elementary and high school trustee.
West High’s Wolf Pack recaptured the cross-town trophy by beating the Tracy High Bulldogs, 41-33.
25 years ago — 1996
Psychic Cathy Stevens is seeking a conditional use permit for her house on West 11th Street that will allow her to establish her business there.
A Santa Clara man was killed when his ultralight aircraft crashed at New Jerusalem Airport.
Teachers in the Tracy Unified School District have approved a new contract calling for a 6.85 percent pay raise.
Tracyite Juan Martinez reached up and caught Barry Bonds’ 40th home run of the season, taking home a treasured souvenir.
The city of Tracy has been approved to receive $104,490 in state funds for crime-fighting equipment.
“This Land, Our Land,” a book on government controls of public land, has been co-authored by Tracy Rep. Richard Pombo.
50 years ago — 1971
Former Tracy High quarterback Scooter Longmire opened his season as Utah’s signal-caller with a standout performance in a game that the Utes lost by a whisker to Oregon, 36-29.
Dr. Harvey Knaack, a local physician, has resigned as a trustee of the TracyElementarySchool District after moving out of the district.
A 17-year-old Tracy girl was killed when struck by a car while walking on the edge of Grant Line Road just west of Parker Avenue.
Realtor Stan Yeomans is selling a one-acre homesite with large walnut trees for $6,750.
The “Flying Scotsman” steam-powered locomotive pulled into the Western Pacific yard in Carbona on a trip through the western United States.
75 years ago — 1946
An Oakland firm, which, has received a $67,153 contract to construct sewer lines in Parker Acres, is starting work immediately. The area north of Eaton Avenue was annexed to the city in 1944.
James McLeod, a Tracy High senior, has been named editor of the El Portal, the school’s yearbook.
A new building at the corner of Adam and 12th streets has become the home of the Kiva Motor Mart operated by Gene Nesbitt and Loren Popejoy.
Truman Blair has come to Tracy from Fresno to be the Pacific Telephone & Telegraph Co. manager.
100 years ago — 1921
Frank Glass, who was formerly associated with the Alpine Milk Company in MontereyCounty, has been in Tracy scouting for a location for a milk-condensing plant.
Devaney Bros of Stockton is in the process of remodeling a former skating rink into a steam laundry.
- Tracy Press archives
